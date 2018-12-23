Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 105.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 56,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.40 million, up from 53,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.18 million shares traded or 113.22% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp. (ABC) by 365.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.47 million, up from 5,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.57M shares traded or 82.01% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ignore Seadrill Partners: Here Are 3 Better Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Behind-the-Scenes Conversation: Should I Buy More of This Market-Crushing High-Yield Stock? – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. ONEOK – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.11% or 6.07 million shares. 7.71 million are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc. Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gould Asset Management Lc Ca reported 9,675 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Daiwa Securities holds 0.01% or 14,806 shares in its portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs has invested 0.13% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 421,690 were accumulated by Ameriprise Finance. Jane Street Grp Lc has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Ftb accumulated 153 shares. Capital Mgmt Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj holds 3.46% or 75,067 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Among 22 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. ONEOK had 91 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 16. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, February 8 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Monday, September 11 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, March 28 the stock rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 24 by Argus Research. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 15 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Wednesday, November 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $61 target. Robert W. Baird maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Wednesday, February 28 with “Hold” rating.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $683.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9,100 shares to 101,600 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 83,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson: A Solid Company With Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “AmerisourceBergen adding 134 jobs in Louisville as part of $13M expansion – Louisville – Louisville Business First” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Cardinal Health’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Baird: What Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)’s Renewed Deal With Distributor McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Means For Both Companies – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.