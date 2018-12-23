Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in General Motors Co. (GM) by 90.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,250 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $143,000, down from 45,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in General Motors Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 21.38 million shares traded or 52.93% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has declined 18.09% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 17/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 26/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20 – union; 25/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION APPROVES TENTATIVE AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – New York Post: Yankees’ big tent prepared Angels GM for Ohtani circus; 12/04/2018 – EVGO SAYS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH MAVEN, GM’S CAR SHARING BRAND, TO CONSTRUCT DC FAST CHARGING NETWORK AVAILABLE TO MAVEN GIG CHEVROLET BOLT EV DRIVERS; 18/04/2018 – JOHAN DE NYSSCHEN COMMENTS ON GM EXIT IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust (GMALT) 2016-2; 21/05/2018 – GM is adding a four-cylinder engine to its full-size Silverado pickup, a highly unusual move; 26/04/2018 – General Motors top estimates on strong sales of crossovers; 31/05/2018 – GM Wins $2.25 Billion SoftBank Backing to Boost Self-Driving Bid

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 13.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 71,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 454,200 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.67M, down from 525,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 30.59 million shares traded or 152.28% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.61M for 21.25 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, September 1. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. Jefferies maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Wednesday, September 26. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, January 22 by Susquehanna. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, April 26.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E bought $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, September 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Choate Invest Advsr invested 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Carret Asset Management Lc has 0.22% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 23,970 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 1.31 million shares. Cohen & Steers has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ftb reported 2,911 shares. 133,321 are owned by Stevens Management Limited Partnership. Fjarde Ap owns 376,276 shares. Lloyds Banking Grp Public Limited reported 1,130 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.16% or 93,881 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 0.44% or 132,560 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,859 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 2.98 million shares in its portfolio. Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 198,579 shares. Blackhill Cap holds 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 20,220 shares.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $683.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Company Class A by 33,900 shares to 83,000 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 214,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 504,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 85 investors sold GM shares while 289 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.73% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Century Inc stated it has 1.21M shares. Freestone Capital Co holds 0% or 21,149 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 15,800 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.24% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Conning accumulated 30,234 shares. Moreover, Intrust Bancorp Na has 0.08% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 64,675 are held by Yhb Invest Advisors. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 115,139 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 2.85 million shares. Scotia Cap accumulated 190,212 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hsbc Pcl stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Prudential Fincl holds 0.1% or 1.98M shares in its portfolio. Annex Advisory Serv invested in 0.21% or 39,549 shares. Bruce And has 2.77% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 425,000 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv accumulated 480 shares.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $223.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA) by 9,700 shares to 16,700 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.65 per share. GM’s profit will be $1.69B for 6.87 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering General Motors Company (NYSE:GM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Motors Company had 109 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 17 by Morgan Stanley. CFRA maintained it with “Buy” rating and $51.0 target in Tuesday, January 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, February 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 24. JP Morgan maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) rating on Tuesday, April 19. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $45 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, October 14 report. Piper Jaffray maintained General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) rating on Monday, October 16. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $44.0 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of GM in report on Wednesday, February 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

