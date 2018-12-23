Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Mackinac Finl Corp (MFNC) by 84.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 59,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 129,014 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Mackinac Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.66M market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $13.41. About 10,199 shares traded or 41.44% up from the average. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has declined 16.56% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 03/05/2018 – MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP – TOTAL REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 EQUATED TO $11.67 MLN COMPARED TO $11.37 MLN FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q Rev $11.7M; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1% of Mackinac Financial Corp; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 03/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial 1Q EPS 24c; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 04/04/2018 Michigan PSC: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 78.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 8,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.87. About 7.77 million shares traded or 180.47% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 6, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, November 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, September 11, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. Evercore maintained the shares of PLD in report on Tuesday, September 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 2 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by BB&T Capital on Thursday, November 12. JP Morgan upgraded Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Tuesday, March 27 to “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, September 25, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 1.74 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.48% or 53,125 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated holds 0.08% or 24,009 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.4% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Invesco holds 0.25% or 11.88M shares in its portfolio. Intact Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 69,200 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap has invested 0.27% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Utah Retirement System holds 138,764 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Liability owns 10,483 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Federated Pa stated it has 128,973 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Forward Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,856 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Da Davidson & Com reported 3,484 shares.

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $123.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,708 shares to 11,597 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,330 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).

More recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kevin Kelly’s Prologis Trade (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” on December 05, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 3 analysts covering Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mackinac Financial had 3 analyst reports since April 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 20 report.

More notable recent Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividend Champions For October 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion, Contender And Challenger Stocks Going Ex-Div Next Week (September 18-22) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “County Bank Corp- Hidden Merger/Tucked Away Company Allows For High Long-Term Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 29, 2016. More interesting news about Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Upcoming Dividends: 35 Companies, 12 Increases, 6 Double-Digit Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Federal of Northern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. to merge with Mackinac Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q3 2018. Its down 5.40, from 7 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 3 investors sold MFNC shares while 7 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 4.48 million shares or 49.35% less from 8.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jacobs Asset Mgmt invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Blair William Il accumulated 0% or 41,064 shares. Mendon Capital Advsrs stated it has 20,153 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc invested 0% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Gendell Jeffrey L accumulated 259,189 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP accumulated 425,067 shares. Minerva Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,394 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 10,891 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 97,099 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 67,800 shares. Stieven Cap Advisors Limited Partnership holds 200,500 shares. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) invested in 3,815 shares or 0% of the stock. 299,582 were accumulated by Rmb Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 29,200 shares.