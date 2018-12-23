Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsor (VOD) stake by 89.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 3.14M shares as Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsor (VOD)’s stock declined 6.97%. The Miller Howard Investments Inc holds 376,726 shares with $8.18 million value, down from 3.52M last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsor now has $52.34B valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 20.48M shares traded or 120.00% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE INDIA SERVICE REVENUE DOWN 18.7%*, EBITDA DOWN 34.5%*; MERGER WITH IDEA CELLULAR EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN JUNE; 28/05/2018 – FAMILY ZONE CYBER SAFETY LTD FZO.AX – TO LAUNCH IN INDIA WITH VODAFONE AND MICROMAX; 15/05/2018 – Vittorio Colao rang the changes at Vodafone – not on a BlackBerry; 09/05/2018 – EMBARGOED-Fuse takes Fidelity funding to expand its bite-sized learning system; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA – FY 18 EBITDA AT 77.66 BLN RUPEES; FY18 SERVICE REV AT 348.55 BLN RUPEES, DOWN 18.9 PCT; 20/04/2018 – VODAFONE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Tealium’s Digital Velocity Conference Goes Global, Kick-Starting in New York; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Vittorio Colao to step down in October

Praxair Inc (PX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 325 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 351 decreased and sold holdings in Praxair Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 200.17 million shares, down from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Praxair Inc in top ten positions decreased from 28 to 25 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 302 Increased: 226 New Position: 99.

The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.37 million shares traded or 1439.58% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (PX) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 08/03/2018 – Linde sees slight gain in earnings on industrial gases; 12/03/2018 – Correction to Linde-Praxair Market Talk; 22/05/2018 – Axcelis Announces Multiple Orders For ‘Purion M’ lmplanter From Leading Power Device Manufacturers; 20/04/2018 – Praxair Signs Long-Term Agreement to Supply Samsung Electro-Mechanics in Busan, South Korea; 28/03/2018 – PRAXAIR INC PX.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $159 TARGET PRICE; 09/04/2018 – Linde/Praxair EC remedies scope still under discussion –; 08/03/2018 – CVC/MESSER, CARLYLE CG.O , KKR KKR.N , ONEX ONEX.TO EXPECTED TO BID FOR ALL ASSETS ON OFFER; 04/05/2018 – LINDE PLC SAYS BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH PRAXAIR IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN H2; 20/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY INDUSTRIAL GASES TO SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; 24/04/2018 – Praxair Signs Long-Term Agreement with Samsung to Supply World-Scale Semiconductor Complex in South Korea

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 27.16% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. for 911,914 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity Co owns 15,000 shares or 9.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vgi Partners Pty Ltd has 8.17% invested in the company for 488,931 shares. The Ohio-based Csu Producer Resources Inc. has invested 6% in the stock. Lomas Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 259,416 shares.

Praxair, Inc. produces and distributes industrial gases. The company has market cap of $. It operates through North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases comprising carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

