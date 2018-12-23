Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 44.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 232,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 757,374 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.05 million, up from 524,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 10.98M shares traded or 35.75% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 92.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 14,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,285 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.30 million, up from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 13.09 million shares traded or 137.37% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. On Tuesday, July 3 the insider FIKE CARIN L sold $115,056. Sharp Erin S had sold 25,314 shares worth $734,106. 14,500 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares with value of $421,370 were sold by Clark Robert W. Another trade for 13,000 shares valued at $377,819 was made by MOORE CLYDE R on Tuesday, October 30. $170,508 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by BEYER ROBERT D on Friday, December 7. $811,040 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) was sold by DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold KR shares while 248 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 597.32 million shares or 1.00% less from 603.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 283,365 shares. Parkside State Bank Trust accumulated 733 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 19,720 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 367,392 shares in its portfolio. Axa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.08% or 347,933 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 0.2% or 179,789 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% or 89,028 shares in its portfolio. Contrarius Investment Management Limited reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 21,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Colony Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Shine Investment Advisory Services Incorporated reported 248 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Farmers Tru Communications has 0.06% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 7,385 shares.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 57,352 shares to 760,873 shares, valued at $55.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 409,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 862,638 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Among 37 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Kroger had 126 analyst reports since August 25, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, December 1 by Jefferies. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, June 16 report. Citigroup maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Tuesday, December 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, June 16. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 4 report. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 5 report. As per Thursday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Monday, June 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, October 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $34 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold GIS shares while 338 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 393.52 million shares or 3.42% less from 407.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Viking Fund Management Ltd invested in 0.13% or 15,000 shares. 16,128 were reported by Pacific Invest. Philadelphia Trust reported 421,394 shares stake. Bankshares has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 62,544 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Johnson Fin Grp Inc Inc owns 27,061 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 4,142 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,465 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Norinchukin Comml Bank The owns 78,676 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prelude Llc has invested 0.24% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Horizon Invests invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.25% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). S&Co Incorporated owns 0.21% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 43,480 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) reported 0.68% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 24 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, September 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $58 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Sell” rating by Societe Generale on Monday, February 26. As per Friday, June 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 17. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 28 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Monday, December 18 to “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, December 21 with “Hold” rating.

