MinexCoin (MNX) targets $1.276 while having 12.62% rise during a day

It was good day for MinexCoin (MNX), as it jumped by $0.13 or 12.62%, touching $1.16. Top Crypto Experts believe that MinexCoin (MNX) is looking for the $1.276 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $2.823054316483. The highest price was $1.2 and lowest of $1.02 for December 22-23. The open was $1.03. It last traded at Exmo exchange. Aproximately 10,633 MNX worth $11,840 was traded.

For a month, MinexCoin (MNX) tokens went up 7.41% from $1.08 for coin. For 100 days MNX is down -43.69% from $2.06. It traded at $8.9 200 days ago. MinexCoin (MNX) has 4.77M coins mined with the market cap $5.53M. It has 19.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 29/03/2017. The Crypto MNX has proof type and operates under Mars algorithm.

MinexCoin is a low volatility cryptocurrency based on the Mars algorithm. MinexBank is an algorithm for controlling the volatility of Minexcoin price. Due to this algorithm, the price of Minexcoin is stabilized by reducing or increasing interest rates and interventions on the market.