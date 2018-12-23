Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 6.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,182 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc holds 29,150 shares with $6.58 million value, down from 31,332 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 19/03/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple’s next event may reveal cheaper iPads and MacBook Air

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc decreased Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) stake by 24.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc sold 125,395 shares as Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)’s stock rose 0.20%. The Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc holds 379,900 shares with $34.53M value, down from 505,295 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co now has $9.81B valuation. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 2.87 million shares traded or 87.83% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 35.56% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tractor Supply Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSCO); 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 16/05/2018 – Tractor Supply at Site Visit Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, November 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 6 by Rosenblatt. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. On Friday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31000 target in Tuesday, November 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, August 31. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 2 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.78% or 9,110 shares. Tcw Gp holds 0.33% or 177,360 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Howe Rusling Inc has 3.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Proffitt Goodson reported 9,107 shares. Cleararc Capital has 123,070 shares. Edmp reported 39,893 shares or 8.49% of all its holdings. Profit Inv Lc owns 11,865 shares. Moreover, Parus Finance (Uk) has 10.47% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 201,815 shares. D L Carlson Investment Gru owns 3.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,541 shares. First Manhattan holds 3.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.25M shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 67,604 shares. Cwm Limited Co holds 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 70,440 shares. Rampart Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,874 shares. Eqis Capital Inc has invested 0.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability has 5.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 200,760 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Tractor Supply had 18 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, September 14. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, December 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, July 27. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, October 26 by Bank of America. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, December 10. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $75 target in Friday, July 27 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 18 report. On Friday, October 26 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $83 target.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 18.68% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $131.84M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.68% EPS growth.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 10,568 shares to 627,673 valued at $45.21M in 2018Q3. It also upped Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 2,493 shares and now owns 140,347 shares. Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was raised too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $22.63 million activity. PARRISH BENJAMIN F JR sold $410,000 worth of stock. Shares for $1.60 million were sold by Barbarick Steve K. $1.92M worth of stock was sold by FRAZELL CHAD MICHAEL on Thursday, November 8. The insider SANDFORT GREGORY A sold 140,709 shares worth $12.70 million. Barton Kurt D had sold 6,146 shares worth $488,607 on Wednesday, July 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold TSCO shares while 194 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 95.91 million shares or 0.58% less from 96.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scout Incorporated owns 0.51% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 272,139 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Texas-based Usca Ria Ltd Com has invested 0.32% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 5,859 shares. Riverpark Limited invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Moreover, Symons has 2.85% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 94,440 shares. Smith Thomas W reported 1.39% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Gamco Investors Et Al owns 104,400 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Advsr Asset Incorporated accumulated 28,477 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 305,919 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 13,905 shares. Wendell David Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).