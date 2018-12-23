Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) stake by 195.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mirador Capital Partners Lp acquired 69,995 shares as Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD)’s stock declined 6.97%. The Mirador Capital Partners Lp holds 105,792 shares with $2.30M value, up from 35,797 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc New now has $52.34B valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 20.48 million shares traded or 120.00% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TO SELL SOME EUROPEAN OPS TO VODAFONE IN EU19B DEAL; 12/04/2018 – NZ REGULATOR LAYS CHARGES AGAINST VODAFONE FOR FIBREX ADS; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 08/03/2018 – CELLULAR OPERATORS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA SAYS NEW SPECTRUM CAPS WILL FACILITATE CONSOLIDATION IN INDUSTRY- JIO AND RCOM AND IDEA & VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Tailors Liberty M&A Debt for Investment-Grade Ratings; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Net Pft EUR2.44B; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – BOARD ANNOUNCES GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE SUCCESSION; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dialing in a new era – Vodafone CEO to step down

CAR INC ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN ISLANDS (OTCMKTS:CRCRF) had an increase of 3.29% in short interest. CRCRF’s SI was 9.78M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.29% from 9.46 million shares previously. It closed at $0.8646 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important CAR INC (OTCMKTS:CRCRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “CAR Inc. Heading Toward A Cliff – Seeking Alpha” on January 09, 2017.

CAR Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides car rental and other services for individual and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers short-term rentals for local and inter-city travel needs, as well as replacement rental and other special needs; long-term rentals for firms, SMEs, and government agencies; and finance leasing services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides various value-added services, such as 24/7 roadside assistance, auto insurance and additional coverage, one-way rental, vehicle delivery, GPS navigation system, and child seat services.

Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group had 7 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by CFRA. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, October 9. Standpoint Research upgraded the shares of VOD in report on Tuesday, September 11 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by Bernstein. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, October 8 to “Hold”. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 30 report.