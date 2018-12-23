Among 7 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Sell” on Tuesday, November 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan downgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Tuesday, December 11. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $46 target. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1. See Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $46 Downgrade

06/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Sell Old Target: $34 New Target: $37 Maintain

01/11/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

31/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40 New Target: $42 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $43 New Target: $45 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $38 New Target: $40 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $42 New Target: $43 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $42 New Target: $44 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39 New Target: $40 Maintain

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Jd Com Inc (JD) stake by 37.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 259,746 shares as Jd Com Inc (JD)’s stock declined 22.69%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 429,452 shares with $11.18 million value, down from 689,198 last quarter. Jd Com Inc now has $30.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 49.69 million shares traded or 171.30% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 27/04/2018 – iQlYl and JD.com Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Drive Growth of Paid Memberships; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 bln, valuation set to double; 15/05/2018 – LOGISTICS FIRM ESR CAYMAN SAYS A SUBSIDIARY OF CHINA’S JD.COM TO INVEST $306 MILLION IN ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why JD.com Stock Popped 5.9% Today – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Nike, JD.com, and Air Transport Services Group Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JD.com: Valuations Still High Risk, High Reward – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JD.Com: Irrationally Priced – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JD.com After The Crash: Hold Or Fold? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on March, 1. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -650.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. JD.com had 10 analyst reports since August 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the shares of JD in report on Friday, August 17 with “Buy” rating. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, December 13 by Mizuho. The firm has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, October 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of JD in report on Tuesday, November 20 to “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $43 target in Friday, August 17 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 17 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, October 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, August 17. M Partners maintained JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) rating on Friday, December 7. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $35 target.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 2.53M shares to 2.56M valued at $45.42 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) stake by 40,212 shares and now owns 282,731 shares. Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) was raised too.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were sold by SUSMAN SALLY. 10,214 shares were sold by OLSON LAURIE J, worth $418,774 on Monday, August 13.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer, Merck cancel avelumab study – Seeking Alpha” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer: Consumer Health Deal Looks Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76 million shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer hits stumbling block on Herceptin rival, but wins breakthrough status on MenB vaccine $PFE @BrittanyMeiling

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $242.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). It has a 10.59 P/E ratio. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.