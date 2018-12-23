Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) by 49.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 30 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 31 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.84M, down from 61 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $681.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 1.16M shares traded or 254.44% up from the average. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 47.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Raises Buyback Authorization to $50M Over the Next 24 Mos; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Mettler (MTD) by 16.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 1,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,480 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.16M, down from 10,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Mettler for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $7.81 during the last trading session, reaching $545.33. About 269,510 shares traded or 47.80% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has declined 4.59% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Patrick Industries completes acquisition of Marine Accessories Corporation and announces expansion of credit facility – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Patrick Industries announces new $50M stock buyback program – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Here are the San Francisco Bay Area stocks driving Wall Street’s latest bull run – San Francisco Business Times” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Patrick Industries: Underfollowed Gem With Hefty Upside Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Patrick Industries Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $16.70 million activity. 10,259 shares valued at $358,499 were sold by GENDELL JEFFREY L ET AL on Monday, December 10. Cleveland Todd M had bought 30,000 shares worth $925,615 on Thursday, December 13. On Wednesday, August 29 the insider WELLS WALTER E sold $256,380. 2,993 shares were sold by Blosser Courtney, worth $107,872 on Thursday, December 6.

Among 6 analysts covering Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Patrick Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 31, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 30 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird maintained Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) rating on Friday, December 22. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $72.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 14 by Wells Fargo. CL King downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, March 31 report. On Thursday, June 16 the stock rating was initiated by Sidoti with “Buy”. The stock of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Sidoti. The rating was upgraded by CL King on Wednesday, August 17 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 24 by Bank of America.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1347.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 633 shares to 7,690 shares, valued at $816.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.63, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 24 investors sold PATK shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 21.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 22.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer Century Cos has invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 79,989 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Wasatch Advisors Incorporated owns 77,809 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 6,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 164,101 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 1,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 29,276 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 20,498 were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company. Thrivent For Lutherans invested 0% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Goldman Sachs Inc has 0% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). 26 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman Company. Mackay Shields invested 0.01% in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.87 per share. PATK’s profit will be $22.81M for 7.47 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 selling transactions for $33.05 million activity. Shares for $3.80M were sold by de la Guerroniere Marc. Heidingsfelder Michael sold $2.54M worth of stock. On Tuesday, November 27 DONNELLY WILLIAM P sold $2.31M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 3,816 shares. $1.10 million worth of stock was sold by SPOERRY ROBERT F on Monday, September 10. $1.69M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH. Vadala Shawn sold $177,000 worth of stock or 300 shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $307.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Science Inc. by 22,227 shares to 72,660 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 45,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,101 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold MTD shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 22.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Partners Mgmt stated it has 1,652 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 56,396 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.65% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Asset Mgmt owns 1,742 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Axa stated it has 16,206 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 9,252 shares. The New York-based Epoch Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 125,012 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Bokf Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 3,075 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.05% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Capital Counsel Ltd Ny stated it has 220,850 shares. 1,196 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board.