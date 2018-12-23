Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pool Corp. (POOL) by 70.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 3,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,948 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 473,603 shares traded or 57.38% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 17.82% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 357.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 45,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,101 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.65 million, up from 12,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $307.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 19,819 shares to 19,999 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,305 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Com stated it has 4.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, First Business Finance Services has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). General Amer Commerce has invested 4.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cidel Asset Management Incorporated reported 249,253 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 44,845 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 2,795 are held by Kopp Inv Advsrs Limited. Wharton Business Limited Liability Company owns 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,575 shares. Family Firm owns 4,603 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Westchester Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 4.54% or 100,123 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indiana Trust Inv Co holds 0.72% or 13,762 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs reported 958,910 shares. Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.51 million were reported by Sound Shore Management Ct. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 2.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, January 27. Vetr downgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, August 27. Vetr has “Strong-Buy” rating and $47.76 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 1 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Thursday, October 1, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Sunday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. Wunderlich maintained it with “Hold” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, July 20 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, January 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 16. As per Wednesday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by William Blair.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Hogan Kathleen T also sold $4.06 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares. On Monday, November 5 BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,000 shares. On Friday, August 31 the insider Hood Amy sold $13.09 million. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26.

Among 10 analysts covering Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Pool Corporation had 24 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Friday, September 15. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 14 with “Outperform”. The stock of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) on Tuesday, July 3 to “Neutral” rating. Johnson Rice downgraded the shares of POOL in report on Friday, July 15 to “Accumulate” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, February 27 with “Outperform”. Johnson Rice upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, July 24 report. Sidoti downgraded the shares of POOL in report on Monday, October 12 to “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of POOL in report on Friday, October 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, October 3.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30 million and $691.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 3,324 shares to 167,691 shares, valued at $25.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 1,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,509 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.33, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold POOL shares while 88 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 35.49 million shares or 0.99% less from 35.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 58,506 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas Corp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 5,367 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 45,441 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited holds 0% or 1,449 shares in its portfolio. 37,564 are held by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department owns 0.02% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 2,065 shares. Artemis Invest Llp holds 0.45% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 240,628 shares. Ent Financial Svcs has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Monroe Retail Bank & Mi invested in 0.44% or 8,506 shares. 542 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. Strs Ohio reported 2,615 shares stake. Hl Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 9,007 shares. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 118 shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $16.45 million activity. Shares for $322,000 were sold by COOK ARTHUR D on Friday, August 24. Another trade for 10,300 shares valued at $1.66 million was sold by PEREZ DE LA MESA MANUEL J. SLEDD ROBERT C sold $939,644 worth of stock.