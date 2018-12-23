Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 1.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 6.34M shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 15.08%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc holds 419.37M shares with $19.53 billion value, down from 425.71M last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $64.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 21.53M shares traded or 120.36% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO: U.S. DOLLAR LIKELY TO STRENGTHEN OVER TIME; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Reports 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 4.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 07/03/2018 – SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD SHPJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ZAC 27600 FROM ZAC 21900; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 07/03/2018 – Phil Jeudy: Uber is looking for a $1.25B term loan, sources tell Bloomberg, and it’s talking to existing lenders to pursue the; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – CO HAS ALSO WITHDRAWN ITS IN-PRINCIPLE ACCEPTANCE OF JOHN BRIDGEMAN’S REVISED OFFER

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased La Z Boy Inc (LZB) stake by 1290.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 223,300 shares as La Z Boy Inc (LZB)’s stock declined 18.41%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 240,600 shares with $7.60 million value, up from 17,300 last quarter. La Z Boy Inc now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 1.13 million shares traded or 164.94% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has declined 16.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.50% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 5 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 20 with “Neutral”. Bernstein upgraded the shares of MS in report on Thursday, July 19 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was downgraded by HSBC to “Hold” on Tuesday, October 2.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 189,800 shares. 3,654 were accumulated by Sun Life Fincl. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hrt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,507 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Limited Co accumulated 19,222 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia reported 240,585 shares. Diligent Ltd owns 18,952 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.14% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bluecrest Ltd accumulated 61,428 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fincl Counselors reported 6,628 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0.15% or 13,924 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 108,816 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 33,703 shares. Eastern National Bank accumulated 0.86% or 281,786 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Co invested in 128 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 18 investors sold LZB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.66 million shares or 0.03% less from 41.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,880 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Us Bancorp De reported 5,425 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech reported 27,242 shares. Regions Financial owns 147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 132,668 shares. Next Finance Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Chicago Equity Partners holds 10,180 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 9,222 shares. Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.64% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 31,712 shares. Qs Limited Co reported 94,560 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 14,500 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Salem Invest Counselors reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. La-Z-Boy had 3 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 23 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, August 23, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) on Monday, December 17 to “Buy” rating.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $7.42 million activity. DARROW KURT L sold $2.60M worth of stock or 78,109 shares. Another trade for 88,806 shares valued at $3.07 million was made by Sawyer Otis S on Thursday, August 23. Collier John Douglas sold $158,275 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Manitex Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) stake by 99,200 shares to 31,200 valued at $329,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced G (NASDAQ:GIII) stake by 409,800 shares and now owns 16,200 shares. Citizens & Northn Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC) was reduced too.