Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Logmein Inc. (LOGM) by 32.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel bought 4,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69M, up from 14,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Logmein Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 2.10M shares traded or 144.51% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 25.02% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.02% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mittleman Brothers Llc increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 6.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc bought 16,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,027 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.80M, up from 248,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 152,103 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 27.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.06 million activity.

Among 15 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LogMeIn had 60 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on Friday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, February 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 27 by Barclays Capital. The company was initiated on Friday, June 23 by Piper Jaffray. Cowen & Co maintained LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, December 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LOGM in report on Wednesday, January 25 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 56 investors sold LOGM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 47.04 million shares or 6.44% less from 50.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 29 shares. The California-based Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Plc has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Sigma Planning stated it has 2,580 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 341 are held by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ameritas Invest Inc reported 15,441 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 16,500 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Liability has 2.16% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Company reported 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Partnership reported 20,773 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 20,613 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). First Lp holds 0.3% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) or 1.81M shares. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 17 shares.

Aurora Investment Counsel, which manages about $238.26 million and $210.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5,146 shares to 7,746 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) by 12,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,752 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Among 4 analysts covering HB Financial Group (NYSE:KB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HB Financial Group had 4 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 13 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, August 30 to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, February 23, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 24, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura.

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $217.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hc2 Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC) by 54,276 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $18.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.