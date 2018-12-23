Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 7.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 24,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.33% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 322,645 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.09 million, down from 346,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 12.08 million shares traded or 102.64% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 15.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA3 TO GRUNDY & WILL COS. CUSD 1 (COAL CITY), IL’S GO BONDS; 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Company and Position for Future Growth; 02/05/2018 – EXELON 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 93C

Mittleman Brothers Llc increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 6.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc bought 16,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,027 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.80M, up from 248,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 152,103 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 27.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.28% the S&P500. Some Historical KB News: 27/04/2018 – KB Financial Group Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.227T Vs KRW886.84B; 12/04/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Rev KRW10.427T Vs KRW9.635T; 19/04/2018 – KB Financial Group 1Q Net KRW968.39B Vs KRW887.59B

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54 million and $217.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hc2 Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC) by 54,276 shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More important recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Homebuilders erase morning losses after Powell blinks – Seeking Alpha" on November 28, 2018

Among 4 analysts covering HB Financial Group (NYSE:KB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. HB Financial Group had 4 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 30. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 24 report. The stock of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, February 13. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 23 report.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. EXC’s profit will be $570.53 million for 19.44 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.95% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Morgan Stanley maintained it with "Equal-Weight" rating and $48 target in Friday, September 21 report. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has "Overweight" rating given on Thursday, March 24 by Barclays Capital. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "Hold" rating in Wednesday, March 28 report.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 25,240 shares to 94,631 shares, valued at $15.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 63,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Mimedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. 77.31M are owned by Vanguard.