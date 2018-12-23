Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Applied Matls In (AMAT) by 21.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.51 million, down from 82,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Applied Matls In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88 million shares traded or 89.96% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 28.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.36M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 15.87M shares traded or 248.96% up from the average. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 36.28% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Rev $254.9M; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Plans to Address Draft Local Coverage Determination Published by Novitas Solutions for 4Kscore Test; 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12.8C; 16/03/2018 OPKO Health Announces Landmark Study Showing 4Kscore® Test is Strong Predictor of Prostate Cancer Mortality Published in Europ; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 18/05/2018 – OPKO: Draft Determiniation by Medicare Contractor Novitas Is Subject to Public Comment Period Ending July 5

Since June 21, 2018, it had 19 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. The insider Fishel Robert Scott bought 2,500 shares worth $14,991.

Among 11 analysts covering Opko Health (NYSE:OPK), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Opko Health had 23 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barrington Research with “Outperform” on Thursday, March 31. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, August 11 to “Buy”. The stock of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, September 11. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, March 2 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, June 16, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of OPK in report on Thursday, September 14 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Standpoint Research given on Friday, June 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Ladenburg Thalmann. Jefferies maintained OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Monday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Tuesday, September 12 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by OPKO Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 25.47% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $757.29 million for 9.59 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.56% negative EPS growth.