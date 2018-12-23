Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 39.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 64,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,494 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.76M, down from 161,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 896,259 shares traded or 145.92% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 14.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA SEES 2018 PRETAX AT NGN20.2B VS NGN15.5B Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA COMMENTS ON LATE FILING IN STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT BY DAI-ICHI LIFE HOLDINGS IN UNION ASSET MANAGEMENT CO; 17/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS WITH THIS INVESTMENT, DAI-ICHI LIFE WOULD APPOINT ONE NOMINEE DIRECTOR ON BOARD OF UNION AMC; 29/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO RAISE CAPITAL; 18/05/2018 – CBI – FILES CHARGESHEET AGAINST PROMOTER DIRECTOR OF PVT CO, OTHERS FOR CAUSING ALLEGED LOSS OF ABOUT INR 3.14 BLN TO UNION BANK OF INDIA; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS GLOBAL NIM FOR MARCH QTR WAS 1.9 PCT; 18/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED TO RAISE CAPITAL OF UP TO 68.50 BLN RUPEES IN FY 18-19 VIA PUBLIC ISSUE/QIP/PREFERENTIAL ALLOTTMENT TO INDIA GOVT; 10/04/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces Acquisition Of Outfitter Advisors; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 15.73 PCT VS 13.03 PCT PREVIOUS QTR

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 602,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.20M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $708.98M, down from 6.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $754.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24M shares traded or 186.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 72,240 shares to 176,540 shares, valued at $14.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 37,095 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).

Among 10 analysts covering Union First Market Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Union First Market Bankshares Corporation had 48 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Monday, August 20. The rating was maintained by Brean Capital on Wednesday, August 2 with “Hold”. The stock of Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Brean Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 5 report. Wood upgraded Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) on Tuesday, May 23 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 23 by Brean Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Brean Capital given on Monday, May 21. Brean Capital maintained Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) on Monday, June 11 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, December 1 the stock rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Hold”.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $73,180 activity. $41,560 worth of Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) was sold by BEALE G WILLIAM on Monday, August 20. Wimbush Frederick Blair bought $49,980 worth of Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) on Tuesday, July 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.54, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 10 investors sold UBSH shares while 63 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.04 million shares or 8.70% less from 54.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.02% or 77,931 shares in its portfolio. Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc reported 52,260 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) or 5,958 shares. Cap Fund Sa holds 0% or 11,400 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) for 35,145 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 110,744 shares. Blackrock reported 4.42 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 64,035 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). M&T National Bank & Trust owns 9,957 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Argent Tru reported 11,232 shares. Schroder Inv Group Incorporated reported 243,307 shares. Davenport Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, a California-based fund reported 1,062 shares.

Analysts await Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.52 per share. UBSH’s profit will be $44.87M for 10.14 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Union Bankshares Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 380,302 shares or 1.88% of all its holdings. Aull And Monroe Investment Management holds 19,017 shares. Sterling Investment invested in 4.09% or 49,189 shares. Sun Life Fin invested in 21,010 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Company Limited Partnership holds 11.67 million shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv reported 9,676 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has 4.77% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviance Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.66% or 23,768 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 17,115 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 48,010 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 3.12 million shares for 3.47% of their portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 197,648 shares or 4.12% of the stock. Carlson Cap Mgmt has invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $6.43M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Capossela Christopher C. Nadella Satya sold $21.70 million worth of stock. Another trade for 118,000 shares valued at $13.09M was made by Hood Amy on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $214,363 was made by BROD FRANK H on Monday, November 5.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.70 million shares to 9.20M shares, valued at $325.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).