Mondelez International (MDLZ) to pay $0.26 on Jan 14, 2019; Atn International (ATNI) SI Decreased By 27.55%

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is expected to pay $0.26 on Jan 14, 2019. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Mondelez International Inc’s current price of $40.68 translates into 0.64% yield. Mondelez International Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 17.48 million shares traded or 121.13% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’

Atn International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) had a decrease of 27.55% in short interest. ATNI’s SI was 243,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 27.55% from 335,400 shares previously. With 62,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Atn International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s short sellers to cover ATNI’s short positions. The SI to Atn International Inc’s float is 2.24%. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $71.42. About 333,229 shares traded or 341.72% up from the average. ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) has risen 39.98% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNI News: 25/04/2018 – ATN International 1Q Rev $104.5M; 12/03/2018 ATN Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ ATN International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATNI); 25/04/2018 – ATN INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $104.5M; 20/03/2018 – ATN International to Speak at Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference in NYC; 02/04/2018 – ATN International Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – ATN International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 8 Days; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ALABAMA & TENNESSEE RIVER RAILWAY–LEASE & OPERATION EXEMPTION–HGS-ATN, LLC; 28/03/2018 – ATN International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System ATN LAG SCREW 60MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW 65MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW

Among 2 analysts covering ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ATN International had 2 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, July 27 report.

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 18.55 P/E ratio. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy divisions.

More notable recent ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CenturyLink Partners With Palo Alto, Boosts Network Security – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile & Sprint Secure Approval From CFIUS for Merger – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ericsson Gets Multi-Year Deal From TIGO to Boost Network – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint & HTC to Bring 5G Mobile Smart Hub in First-Half 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.54 million activity. Myers Daniel P. also sold $1.21M worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares. Another trade for 7,381 shares valued at $322,845 was sold by Brusadelli Maurizio.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Arla Foods to Acquire Kraft-Branded Cheese Business in Middle East and Africa from Mondelez International – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Mondelez International, Cypress Semiconductor, Principal Financial Group, HubSpot, SS&C Technologies, and Quaker Chemical â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2018: EROS, MDLZ, LB – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.14 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 18.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 46 investors sold Mondelez International, Inc. shares while 396 reduced holdings. only 98 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Incorporated has 22,758 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested in 1.19M shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has 0.21% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,379 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 6,574 shares. M&R Cap holds 22,127 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Washington Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 6,156 shares. The Virginia-based Toth Finance Advisory Corp has invested 1.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Davenport Company Limited Liability Company holds 2.06M shares. Appleton Ma holds 0.34% or 60,105 shares in its portfolio. 4,790 are owned by Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Corp holds 1.68 million shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co Ltd stated it has 0.14% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). State Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 5,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited owns 650 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 355,356 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio.