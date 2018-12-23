Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 1.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 7,532 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 458,633 shares with $75.43 million value, down from 466,165 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $359.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg will not appear before UK parliament committee- media; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Sued by Investors Over Leak (Video); 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of cambridge analytica’s Facebook data -NYT; 12/04/2018 – Recode’s Teddy Schleifer on Spotify’s IPO and Kurt Wagner on Facebook and Cambridge Analytica #TooEmbarrassed (transcript); 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook whistleblower oversaw project with Trudeau Liberals in 2016; 10/04/2018 – SocialFlow CEO Says Facebook Must Take Responsibility (Video); 14/03/2018 – Facebook, which is the second largest online ad provider behind Google, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Brooks: Terrorism Talk With Indiana’s Susan Brooks and Facebook’s CEO; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased Taiwansmc Adr (TSM) stake by 7.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 475,201 shares as Taiwansmc Adr (TSM)’s stock declined 18.35%. The Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd holds 6.07 million shares with $267.98 million value, down from 6.54M last quarter. Taiwansmc Adr now has $185.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 16.98 million shares traded or 83.87% up from the average. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $2.23M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 240,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $52.01M were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $157,500. On Thursday, June 28 the insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $10.75 million. Taylor Susan J.S. sold 2,112 shares worth $290,400. 1,560 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $236,371 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. Wehner David M. had sold 9,522 shares worth $1.72M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Efg Asset (Americas) reported 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 3.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp owns 43,575 shares. Burns J W & Com New York accumulated 19,187 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 2,709 were accumulated by Carroll Financial Inc. Us State Bank De holds 889,312 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. 205,519 were accumulated by Regions Financial Corp. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership accumulated 272,180 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Moreover, Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Co has 0.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 13.16 million are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt. 1,478 are held by Grandfield & Dodd Lc. Duncker Streett & reported 13,253 shares. Jump Trading Lc has 8,374 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Ramps Up Efforts Ahead of Bangladesh Election – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Admits to Data Sharing But With Users’ Consent – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GOOGL, FB, AMZN’s Aggressiveness to Disrupt Banking Sector – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FB Bug Exposes Photos of 6.8M Users to Outside Developers – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Facebook had 35 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, July 26. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of FB in report on Friday, July 13 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 31. Nomura downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 20. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor had 2 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Positive” rating in Monday, July 2 report.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,531 shares to 1.56 million valued at $75.85M in 2018Q3. It also upped American Campus (NYSE:ACC) stake by 34,307 shares and now owns 85,131 shares. Synchrony Fin (NYSE:SYF) was raised too.