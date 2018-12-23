Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Fin (SYF) by 0.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 10,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $52.13M, up from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Synchrony Fin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.5. About 12.51M shares traded or 98.88% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has declined 33.15% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) by 8.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 7,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,109 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.76 million, down from 89,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 355,056 shares traded or 142.05% up from the average. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has risen 9.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Raven Industries and Farmers Edge Establish Agreement to Develop and Deliver Advanced Agronomic Tools; 23/03/2018 – Raven Industries, Inc. vs Capstan Ag Systems, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 16/05/2018 – Raven Precision Agriculture Technology to Power Autonomous Solutions; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 01/05/2018 – Raven Industries Renames Subsidiary; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 11 investors sold RAVN shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.23% less from 25.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Parkside Retail Bank Trust invested in 29 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). 11,000 are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Goldman Sachs accumulated 169,898 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 52,081 shares. Alps Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 10,228 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 214,739 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). D E Shaw Inc has 7,560 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 1,602 shares. Comml Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3,325 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 240,835 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $35,432 activity.

Among 4 analysts covering Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Raven Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 27 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, March 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Dougherty & Company to “Neutral”. The company was initiated on Thursday, December 15 by Piper Jaffray. Dougherty & Company upgraded Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) rating on Friday, February 17. Dougherty & Company has “Buy” rating and $32 target. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31.0 target in Thursday, August 24 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31.0 target in Friday, September 29 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of RAVN in report on Tuesday, November 21 with “Hold” rating. Dougherty downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, December 5 report.

Among 30 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial had 86 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 13 by DA Davidson. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SYF in report on Thursday, January 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, April 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Zacks downgraded the shares of SYF in report on Tuesday, August 18 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Monday, July 17 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, December 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wood on Wednesday, April 12. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Monday, January 22 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 17 by RBC Capital Markets.

