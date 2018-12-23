Montag A & Associates Inc increased V F Corp (VFC) stake by 58.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Montag A & Associates Inc acquired 23,986 shares as V F Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 15.26%. The Montag A & Associates Inc holds 65,136 shares with $6.09M value, up from 41,150 last quarter. V F Corp now has $27.73B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $69.87. About 4.27 million shares traded or 64.98% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 12/03/2018 – VF UKRAINE SECURES 4G LICENSE IN 1800 MHZ; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 67C WITH 3C DEAL EFFECT

Among 7 analysts covering UDR (NYSE:UDR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. UDR had 8 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the shares of UDR in report on Friday, November 30 to “Buy” rating. The stock of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by Evercore on Monday, October 22 to “Underperform”. Citigroup maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) on Thursday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) rating on Thursday, November 1. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $41 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 10 with “Sector Perform”. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of UDR in report on Tuesday, November 20 to “Neutral” rating. See UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) latest ratings:

30/11/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $42 New Target: $47 Upgrade

20/11/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral New Target: $42 Downgrade

19/11/2018 Broker: Capital One Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $43 Initiates Coverage On

01/11/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $40 New Target: $41 Maintain

22/10/2018 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

25/09/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $40 New Target: $43 Maintain

10/08/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $39 New Target: $40 Maintain

02/08/2018 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39 New Target: $40 Maintain

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) stake by 2,301 shares to 2,830 valued at $1.05 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mylan Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MYL) stake by 104,683 shares and now owns 5,472 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. VF had 18 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 13 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, July 17 with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform” on Friday, September 14. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 17. As per Monday, October 22, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 16 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 23 report. Credit Suisse maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) rating on Monday, July 23. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $102 target. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $11.04 million activity. Carucci Richard bought 5,000 shares worth $393,250. $6.45 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Tuesday, August 14. The insider CHUGG JULIANA L bought $496,622. Another trade for 29,544 shares valued at $2.74 million was made by Roe Scott A. on Thursday, July 26. McNeill Bryan H also sold $2.33 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares. BAILEY KEVIN sold $404,580 worth of stock or 4,400 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold VFC shares while 293 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 386.23 million shares or 0.26% more from 385.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 11,405 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0.01% or 12,830 shares. Profund Advisors Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Macquarie Limited has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 294,084 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 23,674 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.3% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). American Grp Inc invested in 0.04% or 116,246 shares. Chicago Equity Lc owns 4,020 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ci Invs accumulated 351,808 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Laurel Grove Capital Limited Com reported 3,549 shares. Johnson Finance Group Inc has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America stated it has 917 shares. 332,416 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The.

Another recent and important V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Trades for Monday – Investorplace.com” on November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold UDR, Inc. shares while 113 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 251.18 million shares or 1.98% more from 246.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 149 shares. Mirae Asset Global Comm Limited stated it has 20,383 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Paloma Prtnrs Co owns 0.01% invested in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) for 19,449 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 48,488 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation invested 0.04% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Connor Clark Lunn Management reported 0% in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 417,048 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 283,734 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hightower Lc invested in 11,192 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund reported 5,056 shares stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 1.45M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 21,768 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% stake.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 5.55M shares traded or 190.86% up from the average. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 8.99% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY FFOA PER COMMON SHARE AND UNIT, DILUTED $0.47; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS AND SAME-STORE GUIDANCE RANGES; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q EPS 30c; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $12.12 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 58.28 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities.