Kansas City Southern (KSU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 217 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 201 sold and reduced their stakes in Kansas City Southern. The funds in our database now hold: 84.45 million shares, down from 85.69 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Kansas City Southern in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 173 Increased: 136 New Position: 81.

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased Wpp Group Plc (WPPGY) stake by 60.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 13,590 shares as Wpp Group Plc (WPPGY)’s stock 0.00%. The Montag A & Associates Inc holds 9,050 shares with $663,000 value, down from 22,640 last quarter. Wpp Group Plc now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $84.43. About 113,982 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. WPP plc – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:WPPGY) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Montag A & Associates Inc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 31,259 shares to 40,196 valued at $3.21 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 22,130 shares and now owns 97,059 shares. Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

More notable recent WPP plc – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:WPPGY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WPP Sets Out Three-year Plan To Deliver Improved Performance – Quick Facts – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Add WPP (WPPGY) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “WPP plc (WPPGY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 05, 2017 – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2017. More interesting news about WPP plc – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:WPPGY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon’s Next Victim: Google? – The Motley Fool” published on January 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is WPP plc a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 31, 2017.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $9.43 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 9.35 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 1.46M shares traded or 16.09% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (KSU) has declined 12.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $739,033 activity.

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 4.56% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern for 132,500 shares. Telemark Asset Management Llc owns 250,000 shares or 3.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Scharf Investments Llc has 3.28% invested in the company for 831,104 shares. The Indiana-based Horizon Investment Services Llc has invested 2.64% in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 406,615 shares.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Predictable Stocks With Wide Margins of Safety – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) – Q3 Earnings Outlook For Kansas City Southern – Benzinga” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” published on November 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern Still Hasn’t Arrived – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 14.49% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.38 per share. KSU’s profit will be $160.67M for 14.67 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.64% EPS growth.