Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 14.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 383,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.02M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.48M, up from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 8.73 million shares traded or 77.04% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 22.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 41.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 194,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 659,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $75.77 million, up from 465,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07 million shares traded or 50.52% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – COMPARABLE SALES IN MAY ARE DOUBLE-DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 23 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, November 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 23. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 2. Citigroup upgraded the shares of LOW in report on Friday, May 20 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 9,600 are owned by E&G Advsr Lp. Cohen & Steers, a New York-based fund reported 160,894 shares. Dnb Asset Management As, Norway-based fund reported 102,970 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 201,010 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Haverford Trust reported 737,592 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 145,230 shares. First American Commercial Bank reported 87,508 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 11,836 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fil has invested 0.39% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Private Tru Na has 0.9% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 6,278 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa accumulated 16,700 shares or 0.26% of the stock. South State Corporation owns 23,302 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. WARDELL LISA W bought $29,407 worth of stock. 15,735 shares were sold by CROOM MARSHALL A, worth $1.80M on Tuesday, September 18.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,639 shares to 225,607 shares, valued at $37.10 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 60,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Among 38 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), 24 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Gulfport Energy Corporation had 120 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Topeka Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $42 target in Monday, January 25 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, August 22. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 7 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Williams Capital Group. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 28. On Monday, February 5 the stock rating was initiated by FBR Capital with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $30 target in Tuesday, March 15 report. As per Tuesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Williams Capital Group.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $62,029 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $22,380 were sold by Maier Stuart on Thursday, August 16.