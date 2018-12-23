Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 13.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 3,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,814 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.47 million, down from 28,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) by 16.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 178,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.79M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Infrast Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 811,265 shares traded or 175.75% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has declined 16.39% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 17/04/2018 – Kyle Schmidt, CFP® Joins BIP Wealth; 14/03/2018 – APAX PARTNERS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN ITALIAN CONSULTANCY BIP FROM ARGOS SODITIC; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure Completes Annual Filings; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Essar Group sells Equinox Business Park to Brookfield – Mint

Among 10 analysts covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had 39 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 18 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, August 27. The company was maintained on Friday, January 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 4 with “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIP in report on Friday, June 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by Scotia Capital. On Friday, June 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 238,446 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $74.15 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 11,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,917 shares, and cut its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.52% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Golub Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 5,250 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust reported 1,693 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Evergreen Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 2,293 shares. Griffin Asset reported 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Adirondack Trust holds 20,882 shares. 7,320 were reported by Greenleaf Tru. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 12,403 shares. Wespac Advsr holds 22,369 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wms Partners Lc has 0.48% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baystate Wealth Management Limited holds 0.05% or 2,166 shares. Smith Moore And Com has 5,876 shares. 228,935 are owned by Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma. The Ohio-based Victory Cap Management Inc has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Tuesday, April 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $12700 target. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, December 17 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. On Monday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, December 5 report. The rating was downgraded by CItigroup to “Neutral” on Monday, October 10. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of UTX in report on Monday, August 31 to “Equal Weight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 18 by Bank of America. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 5 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 17.24 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. Shares for $1.94 million were sold by Gill Charles D.