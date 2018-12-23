Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 450 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 459 reduced and sold their stakes in Adobe Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 386.22 million shares, down from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Adobe Systems Inc in top ten holdings increased from 81 to 82 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 419 Increased: 316 New Position: 134.

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 766.61% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired 126,115 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Moody National Bank Trust Division holds 142,566 shares with $17.43 million value, up from 16,451 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $199.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91M shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $129 FROM $123; 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 8 sales for $13.32 million activity.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $101.92 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 40.15 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Family Capital Trust Co holds 44.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. for 398,092 shares. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owns 54,000 shares or 7.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lone Pine Capital Llc has 7.53% invested in the company for 5.42 million shares. The Florida-based Polen Capital Management Llc has invested 6.21% in the stock. Dsm Capital Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.54 million shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Picture Perfect, No Need To Retouch – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe reports Q4 earnings December 13 – Nasdaq” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Is Like a Broken Record – Nasdaq” published on December 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (ADBE) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83 million shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.82 million activity. 4,750 shares were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, worth $569,878 on Thursday, October 11.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Thursday, September 6. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, November 5. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 3 by Macquarie Research.