Among 3 analysts covering Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury Automotive Group had 3 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 24. See Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) latest ratings:

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $71 New Target: $81 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $70 New Target: $74 Maintain

24/08/2018 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $78 Initiates Coverage On

Moon Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc Com (T) stake by 1.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Moon Capital Management Llc acquired 220 shares as At&T Inc Com (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Moon Capital Management Llc holds 18,861 shares with $631.65 million value, up from 18,641 last quarter. At&T Inc Com now has $206.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video); 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.24 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $112,095 were sold by JAMES JUANITA T on Tuesday, September 4. 15,000 shares were sold by DELOACH THOMAS C JR, worth $1.12M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 12 investors sold Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 1.15% less from 20.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). 17,284 were reported by Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership. Gam Holdg Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 670 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). State Common Retirement Fund reported 33,861 shares stake. Schwab Charles Inv Management, a California-based fund reported 260,895 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,645 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,734 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,224 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 12,806 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0% or 1,094 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,333 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 133,138 shares.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 7.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $62.5. About 740,548 shares traded or 129.02% up from the average. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has declined 4.54% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Asbury Communities’ (MD) Revs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL USED VEHICLE REVENUE $484.6 MLN VS $461.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,609.2 MLN VS $1,551.7 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Bd Adopts Corporate Governance Guideline Imposing Maximum 5-Year Term for Chairman; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 10/04/2018 – Billboard: Asbury Lanes to Reopen This Summer With Lupe Fiasco, Black Lips & More; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Appoints Thomas J. Reddin as New Chair of Board’s Governance & Nominating Committee

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased Luxoft Hldg Inc Ord Shs Cl A (NYSE:LXFT) stake by 5,695 shares to 77,020 valued at $3.57 billion in 2018Q3. It also reduced Renaissancere Holdings Ltd Com (NYSE:RNR) stake by 1,765 shares and now owns 17,837 shares. American Intl Group Inc Com New (NYSE:AIG) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T has $38 highest and $29 lowest target. $36.18’s average target is 27.80% above currents $28.31 stock price. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Monday, October 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 4 with “Equal-Weight”. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, September 21 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $36 target in Monday, December 3 report. As per Monday, December 3, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, June 27 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, July 13 by Raymond James. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 11.