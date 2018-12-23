Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 16.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 1,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.46 million, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. (EXPD) by 49.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 378,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 391,418 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.78 million, down from 770,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 2.53 million shares traded or 91.49% up from the average. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 10.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76

Among 16 analysts covering Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Expeditors International of Washington had 54 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, January 18. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 9 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58.0 target in Wednesday, September 6 report. As per Thursday, August 4, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, February 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The stock of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stephens on Monday, January 8. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 18 with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold EXPD shares while 170 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 155.26 million shares or 0.78% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Asset Ltd has 27,580 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 600 shares or 0% of the stock. Smithfield Company invested in 0.06% or 7,077 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 63,829 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 51,899 shares. The California-based Parnassus Invs Ca has invested 0.11% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 7,159 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 9,642 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 24,197 shares. Washington Natl Bank owns 1,558 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability accumulated 320,351 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) stated it has 225 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.06% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 56,265 shares. Hartford Invest Management holds 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) or 19,575 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 4,615 shares.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.82 million activity. McClincy Christopher J. sold $174,674 worth of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) on Friday, November 16. 30,000 shares were sold by Musser Jeffrey S, worth $2.28M.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 18.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $144.98 million for 19.27 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.55 million shares to 8.11 million shares, valued at $139.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 336,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Alabama-based 10 has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pittenger Anderson invested in 0.83% or 47,004 shares. Navellier has invested 0.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc holds 0.16% or 6,482 shares in its portfolio. Financial Counselors Incorporated accumulated 5,097 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has invested 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Reliance Co Of Delaware stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 16,198 shares. Hills State Bank And, Iowa-based fund reported 1,048 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 11,396 shares. 16,658 are owned by Iberiabank Corp. 10,253 are owned by First Allied Advisory Service. Camarda Financial Limited Liability Co stated it has 51 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested in 0.01% or 666 shares.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $357.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,150 shares to 69,643 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fd (EFA) by 9,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,514 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Index Fd (IJR).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 2,475 shares worth $486,015.

