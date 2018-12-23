Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 138 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 143 trimmed and sold stakes in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 40.92 million shares, down from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Jones Lang Lasalle Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 114 Increased: 91 New Position: 47.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) stake by 23.37% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc acquired 14,426 shares as Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA)’s stock declined 4.46%. The Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 76,152 shares with $3.48M value, up from 61,726 last quarter. Granite Construction Incorporated now has $1.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 1.25 million shares traded or 144.39% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 33.41% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a financial and professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.70 billion. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability services, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory services, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, mortgage origination and servicing, and value recovery and receivership services. It has a 17.02 P/E ratio. The firm also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $30,988 activity.

Analysts await Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 3.66% or $0.18 from last year’s $4.92 per share. JLL’s profit will be $215.99 million for 6.59 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.95% EPS growth.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated for 4.25 million shares. Goodman Financial Corp owns 49,835 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kerrisdale Advisers Llc has 3.44% invested in the company for 24,304 shares. The Illinois-based Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il has invested 2.74% in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 102,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.91, from 2.04 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold GVA shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 42.61 million shares or 3.05% more from 41.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Yorktown Mgmt & holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 10,721 shares. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 4,983 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hcsf Limited Company, California-based fund reported 80,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 333 shares. Hartford Financial Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 100 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.16% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 2,565 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 4,939 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co invested in 0.09% or 10,422 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 177,580 shares. 6,813 were reported by Pnc Gp. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.02% or 68,889 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Granite Construction had 2 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, August 10. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Goldman Sachs.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $174,581 activity. The insider Roberts James Hildebrand sold 1,100 shares worth $57,805.

