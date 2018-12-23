Legacy Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc sold 1,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,870 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.19 million, down from 64,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 27/03/2018 – Apple Announces iPad Update at Chicago School Event; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT HAD 35% INCREASE IN HIGH PERFORMING SUPPLIERS; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 70.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 713,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $121.14 million, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 5.33M shares traded or 95.50% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 10.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.36% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis

Since June 27, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $67.76 million activity. On Monday, November 19 CAHILLANE STEVEN A bought $1.10 million worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 17,825 shares. Khan Fareed A also bought $508,954 worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kellogg Company had 95 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Societe Generale upgraded the shares of K in report on Wednesday, August 5 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 5 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, May 1. Goldman Sachs upgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Wednesday, March 16 to “Neutral” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 21 by Bernstein. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, September 19. As per Friday, May 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, November 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Buckingham Research. On Monday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold K shares while 204 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 293.93 million shares or 2.96% less from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,611 were accumulated by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Chem Comml Bank holds 0.09% or 13,066 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Morgan Stanley invested in 1.73 million shares. 68 are owned by Wealthtrust. 35,577 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 18,718 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bancorp accumulated 0.03% or 9,342 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 103,462 shares. Visionary Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 4,165 shares. Captrust Advisors invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 197,751 shares. Cambridge Communications has 5,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $399.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.02 million shares to 3.47 million shares, valued at $82.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 22,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 791,109 shares, and cut its stake in Nutri Sys Inc New (NASDAQ:NTRI).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98 million worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 9.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Inc invested in 141,522 shares. 17,512 were accumulated by Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Company. Orca Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 15,057 shares for 3.41% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communications accumulated 4.59% or 169,306 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 220,537 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Company reported 57,530 shares. Patriot Wealth Management Inc stated it has 120,020 shares or 3.42% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman And Brock holds 0.47% or 14,559 shares. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 2.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jefferies Grp Lc holds 66,488 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.71M shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 28,995 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability invested in 9,110 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv has 2.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,407 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, August 25 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, October 27. The company was maintained on Friday, November 3 by Bernstein. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 14 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, September 13. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 27 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, November 3.