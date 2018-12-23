Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Evertec Inc (EVTC) by 43.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 175,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 581,044 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.00 million, up from 405,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Evertec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.2. About 1.79M shares traded or 204.78% up from the average. EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has risen 98.01% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 98.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EVTC News: 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest, sources say [20:47 BST04 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 31C; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q EPS 31c; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 27/03/2018 – Evertec Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EVERTEC SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.51 TO $1.66, EST. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Evertec 1Q Rev $110.2M; 04/04/2018 – Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Off Watch, Affirms EVERTEC Group ‘B+’ Ratings; 01/05/2018 – Evertec Sees 2018 EPS $1.51-EPS $1.66

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 11.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 806,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.68M shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $565.61 million, up from 6.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.72% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 1.89M shares traded or 71.09% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 17.50% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M

Among 11 analysts covering Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Evertec had 36 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 2. The rating was initiated by Compass Point with “Buy” on Thursday, February 25. Compass Point initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 15 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Deutsche Bank. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EVTC in report on Wednesday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EVTC in report on Wednesday, August 2 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) on Tuesday, December 12 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, July 19. As per Wednesday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, May 2.

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.78 million activity. On Friday, September 7 the insider Vizcarrondo Miguel sold $712,719. Shares for $1.17 million were sold by Ramirez Carlos J.. Rivera-Ramirez Diana I. also sold $35,325 worth of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) on Monday, September 10.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $399.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 29,516 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $113.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,679 shares, and cut its stake in Beigene Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.64, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold EVTC shares while 55 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.77 million shares or 4.24% less from 55.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0% or 690,241 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 341,155 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 25,472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) for 564,231 shares. Heartland Advsr Inc holds 500,000 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 38,808 shares. Profund Limited reported 10,454 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.05% or 625,486 shares. 57 are owned by Us Comml Bank De. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Partnership reported 0.09% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 107,074 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 58,427 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bogle Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership De has 48,069 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 9,057 are owned by Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Delaware. Century Inc has invested 0.02% in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdb Us Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 4,900 shares to 86,673 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Cash Financial Services (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 88,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 776,807 shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra.