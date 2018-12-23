Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 4.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 27,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 528,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.21 million, down from 556,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 1.81 million shares traded or 249.03% up from the average. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has declined 7.06% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.06% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 03/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – CHAIRMAN JACINTO L. NG, SR., ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO RETIRE; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q NET INCOME 2.76B RUPEES; EST. 5.97B; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 24.10 PCT VS 20.10 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 17/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA CFO NWAGHODOH COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 10.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 184,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.41M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 486,016 shares traded or 41.04% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 4.05% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $399.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWW) by 79,204 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $107.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 19,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 16 investors sold UBSI shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 71.09 million shares or 3.38% less from 73.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 772 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 6,527 shares. Visionary Asset owns 10,457 shares. 179,076 are held by Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Principal Fin Gp Incorporated reported 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 12,372 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). 327,331 are held by Brown Advisory. Schwab Charles Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 726,263 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs stated it has 32,367 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Com Bancshares invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Wisconsin-based Heartland Advsrs Inc has invested 1.08% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). City owns 19,889 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “45th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases for United Bankshares – Business Wire” on November 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UBSI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Greater Washington’s biggest bank deal in recent memory is finally complete – Washington Business Journal” on April 24, 2017. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Bankshares, Inc. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Why United Bankshares (UBSI) is a Top Dividend Stock – Zacks.com” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 16.98% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.53 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $63.97M for 11.94 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $293,750 activity.

Among 6 analysts covering United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United Bankshares Inc. had 14 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 27 by DA Davidson. On Thursday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Hold”. Wood maintained United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) on Monday, August 22 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Boenning & Scattergood given on Friday, October 27. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 1 report. As per Thursday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood. The stock has “Hold” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Thursday, January 4. The stock of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 15.87% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CIB’s profit will be $913.99 million for 8.57 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.47% EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB), 2 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Bancolombia S.A. had 26 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 28 report. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell” on Wednesday, March 16. The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, December 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 24. The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 29. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 14 by Standpoint Research. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” on Wednesday, December 16. The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, February 24 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Standpoint Research on Monday, August 17 to “Buy”.