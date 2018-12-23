Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN) is expected to pay $0.28 on Jan 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:MORN) shareholders before Jan 3, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Morningstar Inc’s current price of $106.73 translates into 0.26% yield. Morningstar Inc’s dividend has Jan 4, 2019 as record date. Dec 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $106.73. About 166,111 shares traded or 63.41% up from the average. Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) has risen 18.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MORN News: 25/04/2018 – MORNINGSTAR: $10.5B WITHDRAWN ON US EQUITY PASSIVE FUNDS, MARCH; 24/04/2018 – INCITEC PIVOT LTD IPL.AX : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$3.00 FROM A$2.65; RATING REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund and ETF Asset Flows for March 2018; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 19/03/2018 – DALIAN MORNINGSTAR TO RESUME TRADING IN SHENZHEN MARCH 20; 06/03/2018 – PitchBook Promotes Patrick Ross to VP of Finance; 07/05/2018 – Morningstar Launches Morningstar Direct for Wealth Management, a Comprehensive Software Solution Enabling Collaboration Across; 26/04/2018 – WESFARMERS LTD WES.AX : MORNINGSTAR LIFTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$37.50 FROM A$37.00; RATING REDUCE; 17/04/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING LTD : MORNINGSTAR CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO A$6.60 FROM A$7.00; RATING HOLD; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price

Among 2 analysts covering BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BWX Technologies had 3 analyst reports since August 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 8 by SunTrust. The stock of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 21 by SunTrust. See BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) latest ratings:

14/11/2018 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Initiates Coverage On

08/11/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $79 New Target: $48 Downgrade

21/08/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $83 New Target: $79 Maintain

The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 1.91 million shares traded or 96.54% up from the average. BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has declined 32.74% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BWXT News: 07/05/2018 – BWXT Announces Breakthrough Medical Isotope Manufacturing Technology; 21/05/2018 – BWX LTD BWX.AX – RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM JOHN HUMBLE AND AARON FINLAY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIN CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – BWXT BREAKTHROUGH MEDICAL ISOTOPE MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY; 04/05/2018 – BWX Technologies 1Q Rev $457.5M; 21/05/2018 – BWX LTD BWX.AX – INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS TAKE NO ACTION IN RESPECT OF THEIR SHAREHOLDINGS IN BWX; 12/03/2018 BWXT Nuclear Energy Canada Awarded C$168M Contract Extension for OPG Nuclear Fuel Manufacturing; 17/04/2018 – BWX – IN CONJUNCTION WITH CLOSING OF NORDION MEDICAL ISOTOPE DEAL, EXPECTS TO REDUCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BY ABOUT $100 MLN, BEFORE DEAL COSTS; 04/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC BWXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.45 TO $2.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’; 20/04/2018 – BWX Technologies Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. It has a 19.76 P/E ratio. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 9 investors sold Morningstar, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 16.74 million shares or 1.17% more from 16.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability has invested 1.29% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has 44,149 shares. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 46 shares stake. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 11,135 shares. North Star Management reported 325 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN). Eagle Ridge Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,050 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) for 4,444 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication Inc reported 2,493 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 1,357 shares. Schwab Charles Management stated it has 139,481 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 17,270 shares.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 44 selling transactions for $73.62 million activity. 20,271 shares were sold by Mansueto Joseph D, worth $2.78 million. Shares for $86,150 were sold by Lyons William M. 2,000 shares were sold by Landis Gail S, worth $259,500.

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $4.55 billion. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. It has a 25.58 P/E ratio. The firm offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; investment management solutions, which include Morningstar Managed Portfolios, the strategist models on third-party managed account platforms, as well as services for institutional asset management, asset allocation, and manager selection; institutional asset management services for asset management firms, broker-dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web investment planning system; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors.

