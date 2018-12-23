Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) plunges -3.25% on December 22-23

It was bad day for Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX), as it declined by $-0.000236142000000002 or -3.25%, touching $0.007018665. Crypto Experts believe that Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is looking for the $0.0077205315 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.0186912791946149. The highest price was $0.00774021 and lowest of $0.007005546 for December 22-23. The open was $0.007254807. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) tokens went up 19.53% from $0.005872 for coin. For 100 days MITX is up 22.64% from $0.005723. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) has 1000.00 million coins mined with the market cap $7.02M. It has 1000.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 15/02/2018. The Crypto MITX has proof type and operates under algorithm.

The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications.

Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.