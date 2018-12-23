Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 48.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 358,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.50M, up from 734,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 7.63 million shares traded or 74.83% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES

Brahman Capital Corp increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 51.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp bought 430,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $88.20 million, up from 834,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.24. About 1.04M shares traded or 129.96% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has declined 23.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2019; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 0.21% or 190,014 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 7,917 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp stated it has 37.33M shares. C M Bidwell Assocs has 12,350 shares. Moreover, Ariel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 360,280 shares in its portfolio. Foundation Res Mngmt reported 867,187 shares or 5.44% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl invested in 0% or 300 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.07% or 402,695 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Lc reported 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Nordea Inv reported 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Thompson Davis And, Virginia-based fund reported 350 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.06% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.08% or 31,339 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 0.16% or 40,544 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 110,481 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,823 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $59,360 activity.

Among 27 analysts covering The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. The Mosaic Company had 110 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, August 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, July 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, October 18 report. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 2 by CLSA. As per Wednesday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, September 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 6 analysts covering Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Brink’s Company has $110 highest and $31.50 lowest target. $95.17’s average target is 55.40% above currents $61.24 stock price. Brink’s Company had 15 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Friday, October 28. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Monday, December 12 to “Outperform”. The stock of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 28 by SunTrust. The company was initiated on Tuesday, March 27 by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 9 by Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of BCO in report on Thursday, February 9 with “In-Line” rating. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Thursday, May 25. Zacks downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. Gabelli upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $89.0 target in Thursday, February 8 report.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 7,811 shares to 476,615 shares, valued at $24.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 2.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,093 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold BCO shares while 73 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 48.27 million shares or 3.22% more from 46.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 22,121 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 72,655 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 14,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 16,837 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.33% stake. Wealthtrust owns 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 73 shares. American Intll Grp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 123,538 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability. Cim Invest Mangement Inc reported 7,060 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 82,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc stated it has 118 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 76,960 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Co has 0.03% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 101,780 shares. State Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).