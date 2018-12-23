Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 48,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $183.29M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72 million shares traded or 121.61% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1

Motco increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 13.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 8,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 72,480 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.14M, up from 64,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18M shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 10/04/2018 – Merck & Co at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, April 13. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $73 target in Friday, September 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, December 19 to “Underperform”. The stock of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, July 28. The stock has “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, May 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, June 12. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. As per Monday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by DZ Bank. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, April 15.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ebola spreads to major Congo city – Seeking Alpha” on December 08, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Does Keytruda’s Dominance Make Merck & Co. a Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on December 03, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck (MRK) Announces LYNPARZA Approved by FDA for First-Line Maintenance Therapy in BRCA-Mutated Advanced Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merck announces executive appointments – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Motco, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Intl Strategic Value Dividend by 162,002 shares to 959,057 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Alerian Mlp Index Etn (AMJ) by 50,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,318 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S/T Bond Index Fd Admiral Shares (VBIRX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hendley Incorporated reported 67,844 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd reported 0.44% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr holds 0.1% or 2,562 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Gabelli Funds Lc invested in 0.32% or 787,030 shares. Kwmg Lc has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stonebridge Cap Ltd Company holds 88,105 shares. Whittier Trust reported 257,542 shares. Wealthfront holds 0.09% or 128,064 shares in its portfolio. Third Point Ltd Co invested in 4.50 million shares or 2.23% of the stock. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability reported 557,037 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.32% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 10,196 were reported by Elm Advsr Limited Liability. Enterprise Services Corporation holds 0.52% or 14,035 shares.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Tuesday, March 22. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, May 2 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 19 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, January 28 with “Buy”. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 19 by Oppenheimer. Deutsche Bank maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Tuesday, August 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, November 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, January 23. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2.07 million are held by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,840 shares in its portfolio. 400 are held by Harding Loevner L P. 29,050 are held by Gabelli Funds Llc. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Co L L C invested in 757,152 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 21,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First National Bank holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 37,070 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.76% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Peapack Gladstone Finance has invested 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 1,784 shares. Tuttle Tactical accumulated 0.43% or 14,400 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 0.06% stake. Charter Trust stated it has 8,019 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 60,784 shares.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 97,513 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $91.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 162,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).