Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,384 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.01 million, up from 4,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $14.19 during the last trading session, reaching $246.39. About 21.40 million shares traded or 63.29% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Designated Survivor’ May Be Revived at Netflix After ABC Cancellation; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 151.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 8,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 13,852 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.06M, up from 5,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 3.54M shares traded or 50.03% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has declined 6.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 33 selling transactions for $193.38 million activity. $166,869 worth of stock was sold by WELLS DAVID B on Monday, November 19. HASTINGS REED sold 79,800 shares worth $33.13 million. 38,976 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares with value of $14.47M were sold by HYMAN DAVID A. $40.10 million worth of stock was sold by SARANDOS THEODORE A on Monday, July 23. 14,000 shares were sold by Bennett Kelly, worth $4.20 million on Wednesday, October 31. HALEY TIMOTHY M sold $7.36M worth of stock or 21,882 shares.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 44 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $139,193 activity. Another trade for 30 shares valued at $2,313 was bought by Cawley Timothy. 29 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $2,290. $74 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by RESHESKE FRANCES. On Friday, November 30 the insider Moore Elizabeth D bought $2,236. On Sunday, September 30 HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $9,140 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 115 shares. 96 shares valued at $7,067 were bought by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Saturday, June 30.

