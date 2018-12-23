ASTIKA HOLDINGS INC COM (OTCMKTS:ASKH) had an increase of 123.08% in short interest. ASKH’s SI was 5,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 123.08% from 2,600 shares previously. With 69,000 avg volume, 0 days are for ASTIKA HOLDINGS INC COM (OTCMKTS:ASKH)’s short sellers to cover ASKH’s short positions. The stock decreased 23.53% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.013. About 100,000 shares traded or 122.34% up from the average. Astika Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASKH) has 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report $1.31 EPS on January, 9.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 24.76% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. MSM’s profit would be $72.49 million giving it 14.39 P/E if the $1.31 EPS is correct. After having $1.29 EPS previously, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s analysts see 1.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 728,795 shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 10.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 01/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Acquires All Integrated Solutions; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton

Astika Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $388,571. The firm focuses on various strategic acquisitions in the textile, service, agriculture, and industrial sectors in Asia and New Zealand. It currently has negative earnings. Previously, it operated in the music industry.

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 3 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.55 million activity. WRIGHT DAVID also sold $480,956 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Thursday, November 15. Jilla Rustom sold $218,750 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. Shares for $132,641 were sold by KELLY DENIS F. POLLI GREGORY also sold $716,347 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 32 investors sold MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 40.15 million shares or 5.58% more from 38.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 2,620 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 3,238 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% stake. 14,179 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Freestone Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Victory owns 166,980 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 6,035 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) for 7,750 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 426,600 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt Inc reported 3,899 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn holds 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) or 11 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,427 shares.