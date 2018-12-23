Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) had a decrease of 9.18% in short interest. AYI’s SI was 2.45 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 9.18% from 2.69M shares previously. With 495,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI)’s short sellers to cover AYI’s short positions. The SI to Acuity Brands Inc’s float is 6.13%. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $106.44. About 842,232 shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 29.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.64% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 2Q RESULTS & REPORTS; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased Apple Computer (AAPL) stake by 2.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Murphy Capital Management Inc acquired 3,682 shares as Apple Computer (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Murphy Capital Management Inc holds 162,220 shares with $36.62 million value, up from 158,538 last quarter. Apple Computer now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 05/03/2018 – DONOHOE:COMMITTED TO OBTAINING APPLE TAX PAYMENT; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by UBS. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 13. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 4 by Canaccord Genuity. Wedbush maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, August 31 with “Neutral” rating.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million worth of stock or 15,652 shares.

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) stake by 164,452 shares to 8,422 valued at $232,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,645 shares and now owns 36,730 shares. Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Apple vs. IBM – Nasdaq” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Worst May Be Over For Apple’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Washington Tru Bank has 2.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,627 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Lp has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Garrison Fincl Corporation holds 0.61% or 5,423 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel owns 3,330 shares. Brinker Inc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ssi Inv Mngmt holds 10,409 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Tru has invested 3.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.5% or 109,598 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 274,300 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt invested in 4.29% or 145,290 shares. Gfs Advsr holds 88,376 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt reported 2.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Horizon Svcs Ltd Com reported 37,700 shares stake. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs has 5.92% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 83,333 shares. Michigan-based Seizert Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 2.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 5 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Acuity Brands had 6 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 7 by Robert W. Baird. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, October 4 report. On Thursday, July 5 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 21 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, September 12 by Goldman Sachs.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.23 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 12.49 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.