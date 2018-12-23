Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 188,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $83.09 million, up from 995,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 7.67 million shares traded or 100.79% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 6.15% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Rings Up Subscriber Growth; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 08/05/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger…; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (PRFT) by 6.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 13,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.57 million, down from 222,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $700.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 1.54M shares traded or 534.33% up from the average. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 25.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 14/05/2018 – Perficient Digital Receives Internet Advertising Competition Award for the Jackson Energy Authority; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.)

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.3 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $10.29 million for 17.03 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

