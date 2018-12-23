Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp. (PVH) by 35.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 7,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,019 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.90M, up from 19,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.72. About 1.66M shares traded or 38.79% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 24.63% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer; 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N FY SHR VIEW $8.90, REV VIEW $9.29 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY REVENUE IN THE CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS INCREASED 23% TO $977 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – PVH RAISES FULL YEAR EPS OUTLOOK

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 79.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 2.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.29% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 624,379 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.74 million, down from 3.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 21.01 million shares traded or 200.29% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 47.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises AES Corp. Rating to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 09/03/2018 – Eletrobras says Eletropaulo to pay it $430 mln to settle debt; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 18/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD – AN IMPAIRMENT OF CARRYING VALUE OF INVESTMENT OF R134 MLN HAS BEEN RECOGNISED AT AES; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase II of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Rev $2.74B

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Why Utility Stock AES Has the Potential to Pop – Schaeffers Research” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IPL Named 2018 Utility Customer Champion by Cogent Reports – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Electronic Arts, NEXEO SOLUTIONS, The AES, Meritor, H&R Block, and American International Group â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AES Announces 5% Increase in Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “IPL and DP&L Announce Resignation of President and CEO Craig Jackson – Business Wire” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AES’s profit will be $245.04M for 9.76 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 31,728 shares to 38,576 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 289,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola European Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold AES shares while 149 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 607.21 million shares or 2.03% less from 619.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 1.07 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Symons Mngmt invested in 3.27% or 703,388 shares. Intact Management Incorporated holds 111,200 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp invested in 538,712 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 140,334 shares. Pggm Invests has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Advsr Asset Management reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Tarbox Family Office holds 580 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 65,875 were reported by American Asset Mngmt. Bokf Na holds 77,369 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 67,532 shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Scotia Capital Incorporated invested in 27,629 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 151,601 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. AES Corporation had 24 analyst reports since September 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, January 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 12 by SunTrust. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Tuesday, November 22 to “Underperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, December 13. As per Sunday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sel” rating given on Monday, October 3 by UBS. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Wednesday, November 4. Morgan Stanley maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14 target. JP Morgan maintained The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on Monday, March 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, October 19 by Argus Research.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $7.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc. by 11,899 shares to 72,120 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,835 shares, and cut its stake in Bankamerica Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Since December 14, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity. Shares for $955,055 were bought by CHIRICO EMANUEL.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 56 investors sold PVH shares while 165 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 69.74 million shares or 3.85% less from 72.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 111,847 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 62,752 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.06% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Pnc Finance Service Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 24,336 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 4,500 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 2,479 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag has invested 0.53% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Schwab Charles Invest Inc accumulated 316,474 shares. Ellington Grp Limited Liability Co reported 8,853 shares. Hartford Mngmt has 8,587 shares. Moreover, Cls Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 13,999 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 266,684 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. PVH Corp had 114 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 31 by JP Morgan. Brean Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Friday, May 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, December 5 with “Outperform”. The stock of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 2. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, November 30. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Saturday, September 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 29 by Cowen & Co. Deutsche Bank initiated it with “Hold” rating and $131.0 target in Monday, October 23 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Piper Jaffray.