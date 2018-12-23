Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 34.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc bought 35,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.35% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 138,680 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.47M, up from 103,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.28% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.37. About 272,957 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 135.54% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 135.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 6.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 4,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 64,080 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.55M, down from 68,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $72.9. About 36.18 million shares traded or 185.70% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 11/05/2018 – Health charity Wellcome pledges funds, calls for rapid response to Ebola in Congo; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS IT’S NOT IN TALKS WITH MERCK ABOUT ACQUISITIONS; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [ERRATA] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-26; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PRESENTING OVERALL SURVIVAL & PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL FINDINGS FROM KEYNOTE-407 AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $153.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 15,778 shares to 80,237 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley (NYSE:HOG) by 15,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 303,971 shares, and cut its stake in Envision Healthcare Corp.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.22 million activity. Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P. also sold $1.37 million worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares. The insider ALLEN MARY TEDD sold $473,430.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.70B for 17.52 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

