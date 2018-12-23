Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in News Corp Cl A (NWSA) by 68.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 85,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,906 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $526,000, down from 125,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in News Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.04. About 5.42M shares traded or 26.26% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 23.41% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss $1.13B; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sing Tao News Corp. Ltd; 05/03/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Sign Definitive Agreements to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 13/03/2018 – DUGOUT TO BUY NEWS CORP’S MOBILE & ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Buyers Feel the Brunt of Rate and Price Hikes; 16/03/2018 – News Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Cable Network Programming Revenue $129 Million; 10/05/2018 – News Corp: 3rd-Quarter Earnings Affected by Non-Cash Write-Down of Foxtel Investment; 19/03/2018 – Australian court rejects part of News Corp defence against Geoffrey Rush defamation suit; 22/03/2018 – Homebuyers Pull Out All the Stops for Hotly Competitive Spring Market

Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 30.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 5,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,339 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.01M, down from 17,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31M shares traded or 226.97% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “S&P 500 Futures to Trade Overnight Ahead of NYSE Wednesday Close – Bloomberg” on December 04, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Philip Morris parent invests $2.4 billion in Cronos cannabis – New York Business Journal” published on December 07, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Tuesdayâ€™s Biggest Winners and Losers in the S&P 500 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Going On With Philip Morris? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, October 20. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $98 target in Tuesday, April 19 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 9 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. CLSA upgraded the shares of PM in report on Monday, November 14 to “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank initiated the shares of PM in report on Tuesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 11 by SBG Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 20 by JP Morgan.

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59M and $376.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17,653 shares to 28,463 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 1,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Developed Ex (GWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 1.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Carroll Associate Inc holds 33,283 shares. 942,022 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Hendershot Invs Inc reported 3,585 shares stake. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 89,760 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited. Ghp Invest Advsr invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Vigilant Capital Limited Co holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Ltd Liability reported 65,773 shares stake. Modera Wealth Management Lc reported 0.08% stake. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Corp owns 3,867 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp holds 847,155 shares. South Dakota Council owns 392,875 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks reported 2,550 shares stake.

More recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “World Stock Markets Decline Friday – GuruFocus.com” on December 21, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Why Is News Corp. (NWSA) Down 11.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Analysis Shows Best Buy Co., News Corporation, Semtech, Achaogen, Infosys, and Galapagos NV Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 10 analysts covering News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. News Corporation had 19 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, May 9 by CLSA. The stock of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, October 9. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, August 20 to “Underweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, August 29. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17.0 target in Monday, October 16 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18.0 target in Thursday, February 8 report. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform” on Monday, November 9. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 27. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17.0 target in Monday, September 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 26 by Jefferies.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,966 shares to 143,970 shares, valued at $49.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.24 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $117.83 million for 13.80 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.