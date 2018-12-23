Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 11.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 3,829 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 29,072 shares with $2.75M value, down from 32,901 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $127.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04M shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 22/04/2018 – DJ AbbVie Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABBV); 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Negative Results From Phase 3 Trial of Imfinzi and Tremelimumab

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold ABBV shares while 637 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 994.12 million shares or 0.91% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Coe Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 2.57% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 27,526 shares. Wendell David Assoc invested in 116,180 shares. Boston Prtnrs reported 3,246 shares. 2,240 were accumulated by Keating Invest Counselors. Korea invested 0.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 44,916 are held by Wright Investors Serv Inc. Massachusetts-based Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 12,440 shares. Amica Retiree Med has 7,472 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Washington Tru State Bank has 100,869 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Kepos LP owns 73,108 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. 73 were reported by Aviance Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt has 247,200 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First City Capital holds 0.96% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15,318 shares. Apriem Advsr invested 1.47% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 29.73% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.48 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $2.89B for 11.06 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.28% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $23.91 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A. $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 20. Shares for $4.88M were sold by SEVERINO MICHAEL. $8.81 million worth of stock was sold by Schumacher Laura J on Tuesday, December 4. TILTON GLENN F had bought 5,400 shares worth $496,274 on Wednesday, June 27. $5.40M worth of stock was sold by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, December 12. Gosebruch Henry O sold $3.82M worth of stock.

Naples Global Advisors Llc increased Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) stake by 2,487 shares to 4,495 valued at $752,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) stake by 1,513 shares and now owns 19,717 shares. Carnival Corp New (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AbbVie had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, July 30. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $105 target. Bank of America maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Thursday, October 4. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $106 target. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Underperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 22. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Argus Research.

