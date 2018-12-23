Narwhal Capital Management increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 17.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Narwhal Capital Management acquired 5,738 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Narwhal Capital Management holds 38,345 shares with $7.85 million value, up from 32,607 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $44.57B valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35 million shares traded or 146.21% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Tender Offer to Acquire CSRA for $9.6 Billion in Cash Scheduled to Expire April 2; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Completes Acquisition Of CSRA

CARLSBURG AS B SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:CABJF) had a decrease of 1.77% in short interest. CABJF’s SI was 316,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.77% from 322,200 shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 138 days are for CARLSBURG AS B SHARES DENMARK (OTCMKTS:CABJF)’s short sellers to cover CABJF’s short positions. It closed at $108.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlsberg AS ADR B 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Carlsberg AS ADR B 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlsberg AS ADR B 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $16.65 billion. It provides craft and specialty and non-alcoholic beer, and soft drinks. It has a 74.88 P/E ratio. The firm offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Carlsberg, and Tuborg brands.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $19.29 million activity. Malcolm Mark also bought $509,612 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares. The insider Johnson S. Daniel sold $15.55M. CASEY JOHN PATRICK also sold $4.35 million worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Monday, October 15. 600 shares were bought by Reynolds Catherine B, worth $100,585 on Friday, December 7.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “General Dynamics Cautions Canada Against Backing Out of $13 Billion Saudi Deal – Motley Fool” on December 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Who Will Battle to Build the Army’s New Light Tank – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Dynamics says canceling Saudi arms deal would cost Canada billions – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SAIC loses out on bid to prototype light tank for Army – Washington Business Journal” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Bags a $1.2 Billion Deal for Abrams M1 Tanks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Dynamics had 9 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, October 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 25. On Tuesday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2.

Narwhal Capital Management decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 4,460 shares to 78,749 valued at $6.55M in 2018Q3. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 37,032 shares and now owns 89,109 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.