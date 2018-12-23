Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management Llc (EEQ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 47,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.24% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 905,945 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.89 million, down from 953,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Energy Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.51 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 6.40M shares traded or 258.18% up from the average. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) has declined 11.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EEQ News: 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enbridge Energy Management LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEQ); 10/05/2018 – Enbridge expects to complete two big U.S. natgas pipelines in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge hits debt target with $2.5 bln pipeline, renewables sale; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Partners Buys 1.6% of Enbridge Energy Management; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 21.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 9,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,444 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.59 million, up from 44,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 1.67 million shares traded or 57.62% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 11.97% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 17/04/2018 – Delphi Announces Adoption of Advance Notice By-Law; 22/03/2018 – LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 21/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 39.70 Points (0.54%); 28/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT BILI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 23/04/2018 – IZEA REGAINS COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ LISTING STANDARDS; 15/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 7.94 Points (0.11%); 30/05/2018 – NimbeLink Announces Next From The Workshop Event For Seattle; 18/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 14.04 Points (0.19%); 07/05/2018 – Loxo Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 25,133 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $43.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 7,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,133 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Power Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $23.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 29,595 shares to 23,387 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 45,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,921 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $354,790 activity. Wedenborn Lars also sold $224,850 worth of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares.

