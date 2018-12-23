National General Holdings (NGHC) to pay $0.04 on Jan 15, 2019; JD.com, Inc. (JD) Had 3 Bulls

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) is expected to pay $0.04 on Jan 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:NGHC) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.04 dividend. National General Holdings Corp’s current price of $23.18 translates into 0.17% yield. National General Holdings Corp’s dividend has Jan 1, 2019 as record date. Oct 29, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $23.18. About 922,771 shares traded or 186.28% up from the average. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has risen 21.89% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN

Among 7 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

The stock increased 5.88% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 49.69 million shares traded or 171.30% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.com 1Q Profit Rises Sharply; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Net $243.1M; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 29/03/2018 – China’s HNA and; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com lead $437m investment in LeEco unit; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – JD.COM WILL MAKE RECTIFICATIONS PER REGULATOR DEMANDS: CAIJING; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation

JD.com, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $30.50 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, JD Mall and New Businesses. It has a 143.4 P/E ratio. It sells mobile handsets, consumer electronics products, and auto parts and accessories; home appliances; and general merchandise products directly to clients through its Website jd.com and mobile applications.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial automobile, supplemental health, homeowners and umbrella, and other niche insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. It has a 17.27 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile insurance products; nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.