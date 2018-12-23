Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 8.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 2,040 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 22,537 shares with $3.78M value, down from 24,577 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $50.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47M shares traded or 97.07% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) is expected to pay $1.00 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:NHI) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $1.00 dividend. National Health Investors Inc’s current price of $77.11 translates into 1.30% yield. National Health Investors Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 17, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $77.11. About 376,370 shares traded or 68.89% up from the average. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 2.99% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS $3.79 Vs. EPS $3.83; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities For $69.75 Million; 08/05/2018 – NHI 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.35, EST. $1.34; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 31,578 shares to 46,076 valued at $2.94 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) stake by 11,542 shares and now owns 25,866 shares. Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources had 19 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 16 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 15 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, November 6 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, September 26. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, November 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Friday, September 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, December 7 by JP Morgan.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $755,551 activity. Shares for $209,309 were sold by CRISP CHARLES R. TEXTOR DONALD F sold $229,039 worth of stock or 1,864 shares. 2,489 shares valued at $317,203 were sold by Trice David W on Thursday, September 27.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.64 million for 13.55 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has 10,640 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Creative Planning owns 40,918 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated has invested 0.25% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 1,601 shares. Cs Mckee Lp reported 275,617 shares. Taylor Asset Management holds 6,400 shares. 8,025 are held by Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C. Waverton Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 4.52% or 719,993 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 235,834 shares stake. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.45% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Korea Invest has 0.48% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Papp L Roy & owns 12,694 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And LP has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Huntington Bank holds 257,109 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOG Resources Operates Comfortably At $40 Oil – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “6 Reasons This Oil Stock Thinks It Makes an Excellent Investment – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 5 Oil Stocks Chose the Right Side – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This 9.9%-Yielding Stockâ€™s Growth Prospects Are Beginning to Crystallize – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Announces $180M Loan for Arizona CCRC Project with LCS – Business Wire” on December 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NHI Announces New $25.35 Million Development Project in Wisconsin – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Twst.com published: “National Health Investors Inc.: NHI Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend – The Wall Street Transcript” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “NHI to provide $25.35 mln for Wisconsin nursing facility development – PE Hub” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Health Investors: Better Choice Than Omega Or Ventas? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2018.

National Health Investors Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 20.83 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the health care properties primarily in the long-term care and senior housing industries.

Since November 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.12 million activity. On Monday, November 26 MCCABE ROBERT A JR sold $94,263 worth of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) or 1,250 shares. 2,070 shares valued at $164,772 were sold by PASCOE KEVIN CARLTON on Friday, December 14. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider Gaines Kristin Sallee sold $860,526.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 21 investors sold National Health Investors, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 28.64 million shares or 0.00% more from 28.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Campbell & Com Adviser Ltd Llc stated it has 4,366 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 636,240 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Llp has 5,923 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,474 were reported by Eii Capital Mgmt. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce has 0.08% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Assetmark stated it has 1,990 shares. Hamlin Management Lc holds 1.79% or 603,181 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gru Incorporated stated it has 571,808 shares. Naples Lc reported 4,835 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association reported 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Eqis Cap Management invested 0.03% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp has 0.04% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). New York State Teachers Retirement holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 8,467 were reported by Price T Rowe Md.