Among 2 analysts covering Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Firestone Diamonds PLC has GBX 20 highest and GBX 3 lowest target. GBX 11.50’s average target is 230.94% above currents GBX 3.475 stock price. Firestone Diamonds PLC had 2 analyst reports since September 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of FDI in report on Wednesday, November 7 with “Speculative Buy” rating. See Firestone Diamonds plc (LON:FDI) latest ratings:

07/11/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Speculative Buy New Target: GBX 20.00 Maintain

20/09/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell New Target: GBX 3.00 Initiates Starts

National Investment Services Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) stake by 10.57% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc sold 1,857 shares as Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE)’s stock rose 6.15%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 15,710 shares with $2.63M value, down from 17,567 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc. now has $83.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $174.11. About 6.04 million shares traded or 176.01% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May

More recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nextera: A Strong Business For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. Also 247Wallst.com published the news titled: “Credit Suisse Has 6 Top Solar Stock Picks for 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 18, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Income Investors Buy NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. The insider ROBO JAMES L sold 18,000 shares worth $3.25 million. $6.39M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) was sold by Pimentel Armando Jr. CUTLER PAUL I also sold $1.32M worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, September 17. Silagy Eric E also sold $2.92 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Wednesday, August 22. On Monday, October 1 the insider SCHUPP RUDY E sold $267,206. Sieving Charles E sold $3.55 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, November 19. $1.39M worth of stock was sold by Kelliher Joseph T on Monday, September 17.

Among 8 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $200 highest and $173 lowest target. $188’s average target is 7.98% above currents $174.11 stock price. NextEra Energy had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Thursday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $178 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $191 target in Monday, September 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 11 report. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Howard Weil. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $184 target in Friday, September 21 report. Wells Fargo maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $200 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bath Savings Trust has 1.94% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 52,975 shares. Moreover, Aspen Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.39% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,535 shares. Moreover, Meridian Inv Counsel has 0.3% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,265 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 2.88 million shares. Oz Management LP reported 0.11% stake. Beach Invest Limited Com reported 2.39% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Meyer Handelman Commerce owns 0.73% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 89,600 shares. 2,537 were reported by First Commonwealth Pa. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 0.33% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 8,909 shares. Blue Fin has 10,129 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3% or 84,095 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 51,390 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 26,940 shares. 4,117 are owned by Alps Advsr Inc. Associated Banc holds 19,967 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.81M for 28.08 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Firestone Diamonds plc (LON:FDI) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Firestone shares shoot up after finding 46-carat diamond in Lesotho – MINING.com” on December 14, 2018, also Mining.com with their article: “Mountain Province hires former De Beers financial chief as president and CEO – MINING.com” published on May 15, 2018, Mining.com published: “Firestone Diamonds soars on largest find to date at Lesotho mine – MINING.com” on October 03, 2017. More interesting news about Firestone Diamonds plc (LON:FDI) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Firestone soars after finding massive diamond at new Lesotho mine – MINING.com” published on April 05, 2017 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Firestone Diamonds almost done with ramp-up at flagship mine in Lesotho – MINING.com” with publication date: April 26, 2017.

It closed at GBX 3.475 lastly.

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond assets in Lesotho and Botswana. The company has market cap of 18.21 million GBP. The Company’s principal asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds 100% interest in the Lahtojoki project in Finland.