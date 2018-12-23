Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 2.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 883,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 41.89 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69B, down from 42.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 8.83 million shares traded or 50.53% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 11.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 146.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.70 million, up from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 11.42 million shares traded or 181.58% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 10.00% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $683.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 71,200 shares to 454,200 shares, valued at $27.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,200 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Among 41 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 12 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 147 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of NOV in report on Tuesday, July 4 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 26. The company was maintained on Friday, September 4 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, May 24 by Wells Fargo. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, December 21. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 19 by Societe Generale. SunTrust maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Monday, April 16. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $3100 target. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Wells Fargo. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $3700 target in Friday, July 7 report.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.79 million activity. Another trade for 11,112 shares valued at $503,873 was made by MATTSON ERIC L on Friday, August 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold NOV shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 346.77 million shares or 4.34% less from 362.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 3,094 shares. Moreover, Park Corporation Oh has 0.07% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Prudential Public Limited Company owns 0.44% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 3.20M shares. Thompson Rubinstein Incorporated Or owns 0.89% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 67,100 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 4,728 were reported by Ghp Invest Advsr. Silvercrest Asset Management Lc holds 5,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Guggenheim Cap reported 0.05% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0.01% or 4,032 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 85,411 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0.04% stake. Montgomery Investment Mgmt reported 61,661 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.18 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 70 shares.

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $1.51 EPS, up 10.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.37 per share. TGT’s profit will be $787.98 million for 10.12 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.53% EPS growth.