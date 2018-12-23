Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 13.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 19,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,479 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.72 million, down from 142,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 13.77M shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 17/05/2018 – Home Furn News: TJX Lays Off Hundreds of Employees in IT Restructuring; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 10.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 12,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 111,831 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.01 million, down from 124,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 4.80 million shares traded or 277.83% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 21.95% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 1.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.69 per share. TJX’s profit will be $838.54M for 15.42 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NNN’s profit will be $98.67M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.46% negative EPS growth.

