Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 0.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 2,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 314,799 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.01M, up from 312,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 230.84% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 118.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 70,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,511 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.71M, up from 59,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 2.09 million shares traded or 92.45% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has declined 19.76% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 14/03/2018 – NCR APPOINTS DANIEL CAMPBELL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SALES; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1396 – 2018-03-07; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Payment stocks with `recession resistance’ may outperform in 2019: RBC – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NCR to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Leveraged Finance Conference – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Eldorado Resorts, KLA-Tencor, Matador Resources, Universal Display, NCR, and Materion â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NCR Successfully Completes Acquisition of JetPay Corporation – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “NCR Makes Inroads Into Payment Processing Via JetPay Buyout – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UTC spin-off company with $18B in revenue to be based in South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “United Technologies Finally Makes Its Split-Up Plan Official – Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: United Technologies, TJX Companies and Freeport-McMoRan – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies (UTX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

